Emmanuel Korir unfazed by injury as Budapest date looms

Olympic and world 800 metres champion, Emmanuel Korir of Kenya, is undeterred by a calf injury as the clock ticks closer to the August 19-27 World Athletics Championships planned for Budapest in Hungary.

At the same time, Athletics Kenya will name Kenya’s final marathon teams for the global track and field event on Saturday.

In the past three years, Korir has battled injury, and gone on to win major championships, notably gold medal in men’s 800m at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held in 2021, and at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Oregon.

Korir, who has had a lukewarm season so far, yesterday urged Kenyan athletics fans not to worry about his form, saying he will be ready in time for the World Athletics Championships.

Korir said that he has had enough time to fully recover from a calf injury that kept him out of the national trials held on July 8 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“In any case, I won both the Olympics and world titles after coming from seasons in which I was plagued by injuries. Budapest is no exemption. I will recover in time,” Korir said, adding that he has not been so lucky with injuries.

“These injuries only strike hard when I am preparing for a major race, thereby disrupting my plans. I have sought treatment in the United States of America, and in Germany,” Korir told Nation Sport after his morning workout at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

The Olympics and world 800m champion explained that he was the favorite to win gold at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, but a lower back injury affected him in the semi-finals. He finished fifth in the heat and eventually missed out on a place in the final.

“I battled the injury for a long time. I couldn’t perform well at the 2019 World Athletics Championships held in Doha,” Korir said, adding that after he recovered from a back injury, he suffered an ankle injury just before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

Korir finished third at the national trials for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games but went on to to win the Olympic title, and the 2021 Diamond League trophy that season.

“It’s amazing how I won the Olympics title with a painful ankle...only God who knows how it happened,” said Korir. That injury recurred in the countdown to the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Oregon.

Korir won the 400m race at the national trials ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, but he finished seventh in Rabat Diamond League, and fifth at the Stockholm Diamond League races, sparking off fear that he would not will perform well in Oregon.

Korir, who had a wild card to the 2022 World Athletics Championships by virtue of being the 2022 Diamond League Trophy winner, won his heat, and the semi-final race in in Oregon before claiming his maiden world title.

He atoned for the disappointment he suffered in 2017 (London) and 2019 (Doha) editions of the global showpiece.

Korir then retained his Diamond League trophy to wrap up the 2022 season in style.

Korir is yet to win any Diamond League race this year, having finished eighth in Rabat, 10th in Paris and eighth in Stockholm legs on the 2023 Diamond League Series.

The 28-year-old missed the mandatory national trials, sparking off fear among his fans as to whether he would seek to defend his title in Budapest.

“The calf injury I suffered was bad and could have degenerated to a tendon injury had I competed at the trials,” said Korir. “I really couldn’t kick... my body felt heavy but the good thing is that I am training well now.”

Korir will partner World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, national champion Alex Ng’eno, and Olympic 800m silver medallist Ferguson Rotich.

“We have a good team, but it depends on every individual’s preparations. What I can say now is that I will dig in and won’t let it (the title) go,” vowed Korir.

Meanwhile, on June 24, Athletics Kenya made changes to the marathon team that had been selected earlier after several top athletes opted out.

London Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum and women’s marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei are among the athletes who withdrew from the squad alongside three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

Titus Kipruto is the only one who retained his place in the main team, and was later joined by the Rotterdam Marathon silver medallist Timothy Kiplagat and Hamburg Marathon silver medallist Joshua Belet. Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Michael Githae remained as a reserve.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics marathon silver medallist, Sheila Chepkiru and Barcelona Marathon silver medallist Sally Chepyego Kaptich, Enschede Marathon champion Shyline Jepkorir, Tokyo Marathon champion Rosemary Wanjiru were selected to the women’s squad.