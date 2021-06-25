‘Kipchoge: The Last Milestone’ trailer is out

First it was the record breaking challenge.

Then the endorsements, a show and a running app.

And now, an international film studio is set to release a sports documentary of Eliud Kipchoge’s Ineos 1:59 Challenge.

The trailer was released on Friday. Fans now get to relive that experience through his upcoming film, Kipchoge: The Last Milestone, and it will make you want to jump out of your chair and head out for a run.

The movie follows Kipchoge as he trains to shatter the two hours marathon pyschological time – from his training ground in Kaptagat, Eldoret, to the high-tech facilities in Europe, and finally to Vienna – where he later breaks one of the last true milestones in sport.

With unprecedented access to Kipchoge, the documentary follows his record-shattering feat to become the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours, and his eventual Olympic gold medal triumph.

The documentary shares footage from his home in Kenya, interviews with those closest to him, the daily rituals of his life, and the dynamics within his team and community.

The inspirational documentary, which was executively produced by Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott and directed by Jake Scott, will be released next month, but the actual release date has not yet been disclosed.

“We set out to document an extraordinary athlete attempting the seemingly impossible. Eliud Kipchoge ran for mankind that day and with it delivered his belief that ‘no human is limited’. What we discovered was the power of humility to inspire,” said the director.

The runner wants to inspire hope and break one of the last milestones in sporting history.

“In the journey of life there are ups and downs. In marathon, there are a lot of challenges, ups and downs. There is pain in training, pain in running and joy at the end of the marathon,” Kipchoge says in the trailer.

“I am incredibly proud to share with you the trailer for my movie Kipchoge: The Last Milestone. The movie tells an intimate story of my dream to run under two hours and shows all those who helped make it a reality. We, together, dared to dream, to attempt the impossible. I hope that day back in October 2019, I inspired the world, and I hope that this movie will be a legacy and inspire runners of all ages for many years to come. Thank you for being part of this journey,” he added on his official Twitter handle.

Kipchoge became the first man to run a full marathon, 42.95km, under two hours when he clocked 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria in 2019. He also holds the world record over the distance at 2:01:39.

During the Ineos 1:59 Challenge, a special project sponsored by British Chemical Company-Ineos, Kipchoge was challenged to break the two-hour barrier fuelled by the slogan ‘no human is limited’.

In a statement, the Global Sports Communication stable, the world marathon record holder’s management, said that they had decided to document his journey as an inspiration to humanity in a movie titled, The Last Milestone!

“We are excited to announce a cinematic portrait of the barrier-breaking journey of NN Running Team superstar Eliud Kipchoge to create history and become the first man to run a sub-two-hour marathon is set to be released next month,” said the statement.

“By breaking the magical two-hour barrier in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge, Eliud Kipchoge showed what great strength lies in pure willpower, dedication and commitment. Eliud broke a great barrier in sports and in doing so, he gave hope and inspiration. Others might do the same in music or politics or business or any other area which is close to their hearts.”

“One of the goals of this projects was to show the world that ‘no human is limited’ and inspire people around the world. The aim was to make it bigger than athletics and bigger than sport,” said Mr Valentijn Trouw, Kipchoge’s manager, who led the performance side of the challenge.

To celebrate his achievement, Kipchoge partnered with Nike in November 2020 and released the Nike Air Zoom 37 Eliud Kipchoge Running Shoe that features his initials and 1:59:40 – the record time he ran in Vienna to become the first man to run the marathon in under two hours.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta turned up in style to flag off the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally in Nairobi wearing a pair of the black Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, a shoe designed by Kipchoge.

The shoe boasts a thick sole that is white and a shade of green at the front completing the colours on the Kenyan flag.

The Nike Air Zoom 37 Eliud Kipchoge Running Shoe is not available in black on any online store leading to speculation that President Kenyatta’s pair was custom made.