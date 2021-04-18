Eliud Kipchoge: Running in an airport was a good thing

Eliud Kipchoge has revealed that Sunday's NN Marathon race was to inspire and show the world is in transition.

The world marathon record holder crossed the line first in 2 hours 04 minutes and 30 seconds proving that he is still the man to beat ahead of his compatriot Jonathan Korir 2:06:40, while Eritrea’s Kifle Goitom managed to seal the podium in 2:08:10 during the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, Netherlands.

“It was a good race and I was competing today to show the world that life must move on. The world is changing and even the athletes should be ready to move with the world so that we can be able to beat the pandemic.

“Running in an airport was just a good thing and today we were picking the flowers and the medals ourselves to show that we need to change our lifestyles until we beat the pandemic,” said Kipchoge via zoom. after the race.

Sunday’s race was initially scheduled to run as the Hamburg Marathon on April 11 but was called off after German authorities expressed concerns over a possible spread of the coronavirus.

Hamburg Marathon organisers then teamed up with GSC - headed by former Dutch distance running champion Jos Hermens and who manage Kipchoge’s NN Running Team - with organisers of the Enschede Marathon helping put the brilliant field on a bespoke course crafted at the Twente Airport in the Dutch city of Enschede.

It was an eight-lap loop course closed to the public and, of course, air traffic.

It was a sweet moment for Dutch’s Butter Michel, who came out of retirement to finish in a time of 2:10:30, and qualify for the Olympics Games. He missed out on the qualfying time for the last Olympics by eight seconds.

Running in overcast conditions at Twente Airport, the race labelled ‘the fastest way to Tokyo’, lived up to expectations as 25 athletes dipped under the automatic Olympic qualification standard time.

It was sweet victory for Kipchoge in Enschede after the 36-year-old suffered his first marathon defeat in seven years in London last October where he emerged eighth.

Paced through halfway in 1:01:43 running alongside his training partner Jonathan Korir, Kipchoge made his winning strike around 33km when he accelerated ahead of the field, dropping Korir and the pacemaker.

The remainder of the race was a demonstration of Kipchoge’s marathon experience as he picked up the pace from 35km and proved he is back to his best form.

Korir was rewarded with a five-second PB, recording 2:06:40 for second – with Kipchoge giving his close friend a post-race hug upon crossing the finishing line.

Philemon Kacheran, one of Kipchoge’s pacemakers, finished in fourth position in 2:08:47.

Ugandans Stephen Kiprotich (2:09:04), Geoffrey Kusuro (2:09:53) and Filex Chemonges (2:09:59) all managed to get the qualification mark.