Eliud Kipchoge: Plant trees on your birthdays

Eliud Kipchoge

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 8, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Nation Reporter  &  World Athletics

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei, another of the key speakers, spoke about recent milestones achieved by the federation including their decision to sign the United Nations Climate Change (UNCC) Sports for Climate Action Framework, participation in a 20-month air quality research project conducted at Kasarani Stadium and in the clinical and environmental research conducted during the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi last month.
  • “It comes as no surprise that all around us, we are witnessing deteriorating air quality due to increase in air pollution, which is made worse by the impacts of climate change,” Tuwei said.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has urged Kenyans to dedicate their birthdays to environment conservation.

