G.O.A.T. Eliud Kipchoge out of London Marathon, Kosgei returns

Eliud Kipchoge

Olympic Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge arrives at the JKIA from Tokyo, Japan on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2021 London Marathon returns to its traditional and iconic course from Blackheath to The Mall after last year’s elite-only race on a multiple closed-loop circuit around St James’s Park.
  • Up to 50,000 runners are expected in the mass race and another 50,000 around the world will take on the virtual event, completing the 26.2 miles on the route of their choice any time between 00:00 and 23:59:59 BST October 3.

London Marathon champions, Shura Kitata of Ethiopia and Kenya's Brigid Kosgei will defend their titles when the race goes down on October 3.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.