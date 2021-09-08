Eliud Kipchoge launches foundation

Eliud Kipchoge

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge interacts with school children at his training base in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Photo credit: Pool | Eliud Kipchoge Foundation

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipchoge said the foundation will have a strong focus on education and environment and will be seeking to strengthen communities both locally and internationally
  • He also added that he wants to raise awareness and to raise finances to build libraries, schools and grow more trees on the forest sites that will help the upcoming generation in terms of clean air
  • The objective of the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation in environment conservation is to preserve natural forests through re-afforestation, and also encourage farmers to plant trees in their farms

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has officially launched his own foundation referred to as ‘the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation’.

