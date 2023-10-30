Elite stars, amateurs to benefit from sports medicine partnership

Capacity building for sports medics and enhanced nutritional care for sportspeople are some of the key areas a newly-launched sports medicine partnership between Kenya and France will focus on.

Discussions have been going on between various stakeholders, the latest being in Eldoret last weekend where a collaboration between Eldoret’s St Luke’s Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital, World Athletics, Athletics Kenya and France’s Universite Cote d’Azur was unveiled.

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, represented by the Embassy of France in Kenya and Somalia, is also a key partner.

Last weekend’s Eldoret brain-storming brought together top coaches, athletes, sports science and medicine professionals as well as academicians.

They discussed various topics including athletes’ health and competition shape.

Key focus areas

The partnership’s timing is also key as various Kenyan federations are on the Olympic qualification pipeline, with the Kenyan men’s and women’s national teams currently in Pretoria, South Africa, for Africa’s qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Mathieu Guerin (right), the Attache for Science and Higher Education and Deputy Head of Co-operation at the French Embassy in Nairobi addresses the press at the same event also presided over by top Kenyan sports medic Victor Bargoria (right). Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Top Kenyan sports medic Victor Bargoria said the programme has been in the pipeline for a while to tackle challenges faced by both elite and amateur athletes in Kenya.

“As medical practitioners along with other stakeholders, we have come together to tackle the need to start projects that will be able to help the elite and upcoming athletes and we are doing this in collaboration with University of Eldoret, University of Nairobi and Moi University to make sure we get it right,” Bargoria, an orthopaedic surgeon, told Nation Sport.

“Nutritional care and rehabilitation are key focus areas and experts are there to make it possible in partnership with coaches and athletes themselves,” added Bargoria who has been Team Kenya’s lead medic to various global competitions.

Mathieu Guerun, the Attache for Science and Higher Education and also the Deputy Head of Co-operation at the French Embassy, said the project’s timing in the build-up to the Paris Olympic Games is significant.

“This will be a long-term programme and we are going to create links and interact with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya as they continue with preparations for the Olympic Games.

“It is also part of strengthening ties and making sure those competing are safe and in good condition,” added Guerun.

Stephane Barmon, the head of the Health Sciences Department at World Athletics, said safety for an athlete is crucial in any competition and the fact that Kenya has a high number of elite athletes called for a dedicated approach to sports medicine.

“We are supporting this initiative because Kenya has a good number of athletes… the most important thing is the well-being of an athlete generally because they pay a high price in terms of injuries and mental health which leads to frustration,” said Barmon.

“As a governing body, we were interested in the project which we fully support.”

Brain-storming sessions

The conference also mooted the introduction of online courses for coaches to enable them prescribe the right treatment for their athletes.

Former world javelin champion Julius Yego, who attended the brain-storming sessions, said the discussion on athletes’ well-being couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The health of an athlete is crucial and talking about the challenges the active sportsmen and women go through is an exciting thing and will go a long way in helping them continue with their careers,” said Yego.

Olympic steeplechase silver medalist Patrick Sang — the head coach at Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon’s Global Sports Communication stable — said Africa is still behind in terms of medical intervention and having such discussions will help athletes compete for many years without being affected by injuries or mental issues.

His opposite number at the Rosa Associati camp, David Letting, said in the past, there have been a few doctors who were doing the right thing.

Much-needed financing

He noted that given the large number of athletes concentrated in the North Rift region, the medical partnership is good news to coaches and athletes.

Meanwhile, St Luke’s Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital CEO, Kibor Lelei, said the partnership will also make it easier to get much-needed financing for sports medicine.