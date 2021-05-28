Electronic timing to be used in Eldoret Marathon

This year’s Eldoret Marathon will be electronically timed, as organisers step up efforts to have the race labelled in the World Athletics marathon series.

A marathon attains bronze, silver or gold label status depending on the organisation of the race, and the course, which stands a chance of better classification if it can be used to run a world record.

The winners of Eldoret Marathon will take home Sh3.5 million in both the men’s and women’s categories, making it the best paying race in Africa. The top 20 athletes in the championship will all be given prizes.

Two officials from athletes’ management firm Galazo are expected in the country next week to train race officials on how to use the electronic gadgets. The race officials will be stationed every 5km of the race course.

The director of the June 6 race, Moses Tanui, Friday said that the electronic timing system is supposed to produce accurate results for each athlete at the end of the race, unlike the manual timing system which is based on stopwatches.

Tanui said that the electronic timing system will help eradicate cheating by wayward athletes who may attempt to use shortcuts to win the prize money.

“This year we are proud that electronic timing will be used. It is an advantage to us because we are looking forward to the world governing body, World Athletics, labeling the race,” Tanui said at his home.

“We want to start with either a bronze or silver label then look for more partnership and grow the race to international standards. The electronic timing system will help us weed out cheats,” he added.

The electronic timing gadgets will be placed at every 5km mark to relay time from a chip placed on the bib number of every competing athlete. The final time will be relayed after an athlete crosses the finishing line.

“We have chips on the bib numbers which have been synchronised to relay time once an athlete crosses every 5km mark. Officials will analyse the splits before posting,” added Tanui.

The top 20 athletes in the race will undergo doping tests. Tanui warned that athletes who will be found to have used performance enhancement substances will not be given awards.