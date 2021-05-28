Electronic timing to be used in Eldoret Marathon

Eldoret City marathon race director Moses Tanui explains to journalists how the time machine works

Eldoret City marathon race director Moses Tanui explains to journalists how the time machine works on May 28, 2021. The Eldoret City Marathon is due June 6.


Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Organisers of annual race to observe strict Covid-19 protocols
  • Athletes’ management firm Galazo to train race officials on how to use the gadgets

This year’s Eldoret Marathon will be electronically timed, as organisers step up efforts to have the race labelled in the World Athletics marathon series.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.