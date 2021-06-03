Eldoret Marathon list brimming with visible quality

The line-up for this Sunday’s Eldoret City Marathon just got heavier with quality.

Abu Dhabi Marathon champion Vivian Kiplagat was among a gaggle of athletes who registered on the last day Thursday.

Remember, she also finished second in the 2019 edition.

Kiplagat, who has been training at Kapsait athletics training camp with world record holder Brigid Kosgei, will be looking to go one better on Sunday.

She will rely on her vast experience in the distance race to try and outwit the rich field that also has former Amsterdam Marathon champion Valentine Kipketer.

Mark Rotich, who has been preparing for the race in Iten, warned he would be going for nothing short of a podium finish.

Another athlete to watch is the 2019 Ljubljana Marathon champion Bornes Kitur.

“It will be a tough race because we have all been at home and training has been different. I will be gauging how my body will react ahead of the next season because races are now opening up but the most important thing is to finish the race on Sunday,” she said.

Also watch out for Purity Changwony, the reigning Standard Chartered Marathon champion.

The inaugural Eldoret City Marathon was held on April 22, 2018 and attracted more than 400 athletes.

Race director Moses Tanui told Nation Sport that despite many athletes still wanting to register for the marathon they had to adhere to the deadline and allow runners collect their bib numbers.

“We are now giving out the bib numbers until Saturday. On Sunday we shall be dealing with the race and no one will be in the office for the exercise,” said Tanui.

He advised athletes coming from far to make early arrangements to be in the town a day before the race because all the roads would be closed by 6am.

“There are athletes who have registered and are coming from other counties. I would like to urge them to be in Eldoret town one or two days before so that they can collect their numbers on time.