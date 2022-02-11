Eldoret hosts cross country race in honour of Agnes Tirop

Athletes at Memorial Agnes Tirop Cross Country Tour pre-event presser

From left: Edward Zakayo, 2018 World Under-20, 5,000metres Champion, Margaret Chelimo 2019, World 5,000 metres silver medalist, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei, Bob Verbeck, Golazo International Managing Director, Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi, who is the 5km World Record Holder, and Dorian Boulvin from Belgium, during the World Cross Country Tour, Memorial Agnes Tirop Pre-Event press conference held at Boma Inn Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on February 11, 2022. The event will be held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Pamela Wanambisi

What you need to know:

  • An accomplished athlete, Tirop won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships senior women’s title in Guiyang, China at 19 years
  • She claimed world 10,00m bronze medal in 2017 and 2019
  • The 2017 and 2019 world 10,000m bronze medallist was killed just a month after she broke the women-only 10km world record at an Adidas event in Germany, with a time of 30:01, dipping 28 seconds inside the previous record


On October 13, 2021, a dark cloud fell on Iten in Elgeyo-Marakwet County. A bright light was brutally snuffed out; and a nation was left reeling in shock that reverberated far and wide.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.