Eldoret court charges ADAK imposter

A trader of Kenyan-Ugandan nationality has been charged in an Eldoret court with impersonating an employee of Anti Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) promising to help an athlete serving a 19-month ban to terminate his case after he was accused of doping.

Thomas Kipyatich Kiptoo alias Ali Thamer Kamal, who had promised to help Paul Kipchumba Lonyangata to terminate the Anti-doping case that he is facing following his suspension by ADAK in February this year, has been charged with eight charges of impersonating and obtaining money by false pretence.

Kipyatich was on Monday charged with falsely pretending to be an employee of Anti- Doping Agency contrary to section 382 of Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Prosecution told the court that on diverse days between September and October 2021 in Eldoret town with intent to defraud jointly with others not before court, he falsely presented himself to Lonyangata as an officer from ADAK.

On the second charge he was charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

The court heard that on October 3, with false pretence he obtained Sh5,100 from the complainant who is an athlete on the radar of ADAK.

On October 5, 2021 the court heard that he obtained Sh5,000 from the same athlete with a promise of helping him solve the case of violation of Anti-Doping rule.

On October 8, he obtained Sh10,000 from the same athlete promising to help him terminate Anti-doping charges that the accused is facing.

On October 23, he obtained Sh 1,600 from the same athlete with a similar promise.

According to prosecution, the accused continued to obtain money from the athlete on various occasions in the same month of October.

The highest amount of money he received was Sh500,000 on October 26,2021. He was also charged with receiving Sh10,000 on October 31.

In total, he received Sh546,700 from the complainant by false pretence.

The accused denied all charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo.

He was released on Sh200,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 5.

Lonyangata is a two-time Paris Marathon Champion.

He won the Paris Marathon in 2017 and 2018 and finished third in 2019.