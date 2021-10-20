Eldoret City Marathon winners to get awards

Athletes who competed in the June 6 Eldoret City Marathon will finally be awarded on Friday after organisers released dope test results.

Mercy Kipchumba and 2016 Valencia Marathon champion Victor Kipchirchir won the women’s and men’s titles.

The winners in both categories will each go home Sh3.5 million richer. The top 20 finishers will also get awards.

The invite-only event will be held at Eka Hotel due to Covid-19 protocols.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, who is also the race director, said that the meet was held under Abott World Marathons Majors, and they will ensure athletes get their pay.

Tanui said that he believes in a clean game and is glad that the results are back and athletes will receive their dues.

“We were cautious to avoid rewarding drug cheats. That is why we followed the right procedure. Athletes can now be paid their hard-earned money,” he said.

Testing cost Sh500,000

Tanui said that 12 athletes were tested at a cost of Sh500,000, organisers paid the bill while the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya oversaw the testing process.

Kipchirchir clocked two hours, eight minutes and 54 seconds (2:08:54) in a new course record ahead of Leonard Langat who timed 2:10:40 and Emmanuel Bor was third in 2:11:10.

In the women's race, Kipchumba - who ran in a pack of five athletes - maintained her pace alongside her training partner Judith Korir before surging forward in the last kilometre.