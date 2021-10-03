Eldoret celebrates Joyciline Jepkosgei 's win in London

Mary Keitany

From left: Three-time London Marathon Champion Mary Keitany, Stanbic Bank’s Eldoret Branch Manager Francis Muchangi and Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can celebrate during the London Marathon  viewing party at EKA Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 03, 2021.

Photo credit: Jsred Nyayata | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Esther Ndugu, the Senior Marketing Manager in charge of brand, sponsorship and foundation at Stanbic Bank, was also impressed with the performance of the Kenyans.
  • “We are here to celebrate our athletes more so our brand ambassador (Brigid) who emerged fourth in the race. She did her best and we want to celebrate her because she was in Tokyo few weeks ago where she bagged silver which is a brilliant performance," said Ndugu.

As Joyciline Jepkosgei reigned supreme in Sunday's London Marathon, fans in Eldoret gathered at Eka Hotel to watch the race in a viewerthon party organised by Stanbic Bank and NTV Kenya.

