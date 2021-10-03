Eldoret celebrates Joyciline Jepkosgei 's win in London

As Joyciline Jepkosgei reigned supreme in Sunday's London Marathon, fans in Eldoret gathered at Eka Hotel to watch the race in a viewerthon party organised by Stanbic Bank and NTV Kenya.

The race saw Jepkosgei break away from the leading park at the 35km mark and led all the way to the tape winning the race in a personal best of 2:17:43, beating Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw (2:17:58) and Ashete Bekera (2:18:18).

Brigid Kosgei who is the bank’s brand ambassador, emerged fourth after clocking 2:18:40.

Three-time London Marathon champion Mary Keitany congratulated the athletes.

“I want to commend Jepkosgei for her good performance and Vincent Kipchumba who was second in the men’s category. They ran well in a competitive race and it was tough because I know the course having participate in the race before,” said Keitany, who retired from athletics two weeks ago.

Esther Ndugu, the Senior Marketing Manager in charge of brand, sponsorship and foundation at Stanbic Bank, was also impressed with the performance of the Kenyans.

“We are here to celebrate our athletes more so our brand ambassador (Brigid) who emerged fourth in the race. She did her best and we want to celebrate her because she was in Tokyo few weeks ago where she bagged silver which is a brilliant performance," said Ndugu.