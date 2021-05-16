Titus Ekiru defends Milano Marathon title in style

Titus Ekiru, Reuben Kiprop and Barnabas Kiptum after Milano Marathon

Milano Marathon winner Titus Ekiru (centre), second-placed Reuben Kiprop (left) and Barnabas Kiptum pose for a photo at the podium after the race held in Italy on May 16, 2021. Ekiru won in a new personal best time and course record of 2:02:57. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ekiru's new personal best time effectively means this year's Milano Marathon is the fastest marathon ever run on Italian soil. 
  • Ekiru who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County managed to beat a competitive field after surging forward at the 30km mark
  • Ethiopia's Hiwot Gebrekidan clocked 2:19:35 to also win the women's race in a new course record time

Titus Ekiru Sunday broke his own course record as he won Milano Marathon in Italy in a time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds.

