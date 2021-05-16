Titus Ekiru defends Milano Marathon title in style

Titus Ekiru Sunday broke his own course record as he won Milano Marathon in Italy in a time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds.

His new personal best time effectively means this year's Milano Marathon is the fastest marathon ever run on Italian soil.

It's also the fastest time in the world since 2019 and moves him joint fifth on the all-time list.

Ekiru who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County managed to beat a competitive field after surging forward at the 30km mark.

Good shape

Reuben Kiprop came in second after clocking 2:03:55 while while Barnabas Kiptum sealed the podium in 2:04:17.

According to Ekiru, he was in good shape upon reaching 20km and he had to hang on until 30km mark where he increased his pace.

Upon reaching 35km mark, he surged forward leading all the way to the tape in what was a competitive race that saw athletes record fast times.

“It was a tight race because we were almost 10 athletes in the leading pack and I had to hang on until 30km mark. I increased my pace up to the 35km mark where I surged forward and when I saw there was no reaction I maintained it to the finish line,” said Ekiru after the race.

Ekiru said after recovery he will discus with his coach on how to improve on his performance in the next race.

“I have seen that running 2:01 is possible and after recovery we shall discuss with my coach on how to improve on my time,” said Ekiru who is under the Rosa Associati Management.

Titus Ekiru celebrates after winning the Milano Marathon men's race in Italy on May 16, 2021. Ekiru won in a new personal best time and course record of 2:02:57. Photo credit: Pool

Ekiru had initially been selected for the Tokyo Olympics last year as a reserve athlete before being dropped this year after another team was selected when the Games were postponed.

Ethiopia's Hiwot Gebrekidan clocked 2:19:35 to also win the women's race in a new course record time.

Racheal Jemutai of Kenya came second in 2:22:50 while Bahrain's Eunice Chebichi sealed the podium in 2:23:10.

Organisers developed a faster circuit of seven-and-a-half kilometres in this year’s edition in which athletes ran five times in front of Castello Sforzesco in the heart of Milan.