Down but not out, injured former javelin world champ Yego plots comeback

"And since I debut on the scene I knew I was gonna be a rebel...I walk in the club and am loving the way that am rocking the medals...Yego...Yego". So goes the song “Yego” by popular Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones also known as Papa Jones by his fans.

Papa Jones lyrics might be purely work of art, but whether by design or intent, the accuracy at which it depicts the sporting career of Julius Yego, is amazing.

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games silver medallist developed a liking for an unlikely sport when he was still a young boy growing up in the remote village of Cheptonon in Tinderet, Nandi County.

In a county and country, for that matter, known for producing top middle and long distance athletes in the world, it was unfathomable that one would abandon "the ways of his ancestors" and pursue a sport not known for putting food on anyone's table.

But Yego did just that.

"I remember watching the 2004 Athens Olympics with my elder sister. We were watching javelin finals and I was very fascinated by Andreas Thorkildsen, and when he won, I felt really inspired. I remember telling my sister that one day I must represent Kenya either in javelin or in football. I also liked football because Cameroon was doing well back then," said Yego when Nation Sport visited his home in Eldoret.

The Norwegian might have inspired Yego to become a champion, but while Thorkildsen was coached by his father since he was 11, Yego first interacted with a javelin coach at 23 years old.

All the while he learned the art of throwing the javelin by watching videos of javelin stars like three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic and Thorkildsen on YouTube earning him the moniker “The You Tube Man”.

He rose against all odds to become one of the greatest javelin athletes.

He was wheeled out of the stadium after sustaining an injury in his fourth throw during the final of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

However, his first throw of 88.24m kept him in gold medal position until the last round, when Germany's Thomas Rohler produced a spectacular 90.30m relegating the "You Tube" Man to a silver medal position.

But Rio wasn't the first of Julius Yego's adventures at the world stage, in 2015 during the World Athletics Championships in Beijing, Yego had produced a monstrous 92.72m in his third throw at during the men's Javelin finals.

The throw not only made him the first African to win gold in the event at the world championships, but also made him the African and Commonwealth record holder, as well as putting him 3rd (now 5th) in the list if all time best javelin throwers. Actually, he's the only African in the top 25.

That is how good Julius Yego is with the Javelin spear when he is at the top of his game.

However, while he admits that the stellar performances at the world biggest athletics stages are among his favourites, he says his golden performance came in 2011 in Maputo, Mozambique.

"You know before the Maputo All African Games, I had won bronze during the 2010 African Championships in Nairobi, I finished 7th at the World Commonwealth Games in New Delhi the same year, at that time I was already the National junior record holder, but no one noticed all that, I was just another athlete representing Kenya in an unpopular sport, but when I won that gold, everything changed, I got a World Athletics scholarship to train in Finland and since then the rest in history," explained Yego.

The groin injury he sustained during the 2016 Olympics halted his rise.

His best performance since then was wining gold in the 2018 Africa Championships in Asaba, Nigeria and 2019 Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

He finished 8th at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar and 24th at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics last year.

However, the Kapsabet Boys alumnus decided to make lemonade out of the lemon as he went back to school.

"Groin injury takes time to heal so in 2017 I enrolled on a degree program in Public Policy and Administration at Kenyatta University, I have just graduated and I am so proud of myself. This degree is for my parents, you know my father sold almost all the land at home so that they could pay my school fees at Kapsabet Boys, national schools were very expensive then," he said.

The Senior Sergeant of Police also has kind words for his superiors in the service.

"If there's one place I would like to spend my time after I retire from the field, it is the police. They have really helped build my career since I joined in 2007. My boss, George Kinoti has been very supportive and has given me ample time to train," said Yego.

The father of two also extends his gratitude to his family for support. He describes his wife, Cincy Chemutai, whom she wedded in 2012 in a traditional Kalenjin ceremony 'Koito', as a supportive partner.

Yego and Chemutai happen to be village mates and childhood friends.

"He is a good father to his boys, despite his tight training schedules and competitions, he always makes time for us, even when he is outside the country he always keep in touch,' Chemutai said.

"My boys are quite playful, but right now I can't tell the exact sport they are good in, so I've decided to wait and see what they become good at so that I can support them in it," added Yego.

The adherent Arsenal fan prefers spending most of his free time swimming or listening to music. He says he has never met Khaligraph Jones.

"When I am watching football at a social place, and they play that song, I normally feel good, but now I can't stand up to dance because it will draw a lot of attention. But when the DJ plays Eliud Kipchoge's song, I normally dance to it, it feels very good when your musicians appreciate the sports persons. I hope I will meet Khaligraph some day."

The long-time Team Kenya captain urged the Ministry of Sports and sports federations to put more focus in supporting the events which are deemed to be unpopular in the country.

"Like now everyone is taking about Ferdinand (Omanyala) because he is doing very well, no one is looking at the hurdles he overcame to be where he is today, no one is paying attention at the life of sprints after Ferdinand" said the rather emotional Yego.

"I fear what might become of Javelin after I exit the stage, because of lack of training facilities and equipment. For example, a pair of Javelin spike shoes is Sh20,000 and that is on a lower side and they are not found on Kenyan shops. How many upcoming athletes can afford that? I normally try it to buy it for them, but how many can I support?"

Yego hopes to make a comeback at major events this year.