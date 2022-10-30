Double victory for Kenya in Frankfurt Marathon

It has been a long wait for Selly Chepyego Kaptich to be on the podium as a winner and on Sunday, she was all smiles after winning the 2022 Frankfurt Marathon in Germany.

Kaptich, who trains in Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, led her compatriots in clean sweep after she clocked two hours, 23 minutes and 11 seconds followed by Hela Kiprop (2:24:40) and Jackline Chepngeno (2:25:14).

Caroline Jepchirchir was in fourth place after timing 2:27:58, while Martha Akeno came in eighth place timing 2:36:33.

Kaptich said she prepared well for the race, and her tactics worked on the day even though she did not break the course record currently held by her compatriot Valary Aiyabei (2:19:10).

“The race was tough but I managed to do well and I have always been inspired by my training partner who is also the world record holder in marathon Eliud Kipchoge who has kept us going,” said Kaptich.

“I really want to thank all those who supported me in my training including my coaches Patrick Sang and his assistant Richard Metto because they have always guided us at the camp,” she added.

Before stepping up to the marathon, Kaptich used to compete in long distance races in track before she decided to step up to marathon races in 2015 where she debuted in the Tokyo Marathon emerging in fourth position timing 2:26:43 before coming in third at the Ljubljana Marathon lowering her time to 2:23:15 in 2018.

In 2019 she was placed fourth in Paris Marathon race where she clocked 2:23:53 before lining up for Berlin Marathon where she emerged third timing 2:21:06.

But she rose it the limelight when she competed at the World Under-18 Championships in in 2001 in Debrecen where she bagged gold medal in 3,000m while running barefoot while still a student.

Kaptich would later be contracted by Kyudenko Company in Fukuoka, Japan where she built her name for 10 years before moving back to Kenya and has been competing in various races.

Brimin Misoi, who bagged victory at the inaugural Uhuru Classic Nairobi Marathon in May, proved that he was still the man to beat after he surged forward and ran the entire race alone to the tape where he clocked 2:06:11 ahead of his compatriot Samuel Nyamai who timed 2:07:19, while Ethiopia’s Derese Geleta was in third place timing 2:07:30.