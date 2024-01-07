Domongole, Jerotich conquer Barng’etuny Mountain Run

Fredrick Domongole and Sharon Jerotich were on Sunday crowned winners of the 3rd edition of the Tindiret Barng’etuny Mountain Run National Championships in Nandi County.

The race started at the bottom of the hill at Barng’etiny farm which is 1541m above sea level and finished at Cheptabach, which is an altitude of 2226m with a classic uphill and downhill, a feature that gave athletes a hard time.

In the men’s category, Domongole, who trains in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, stormed into victory in 51:48.80 ahead of the World Mountain and Trail Running Championship uphill champion Patrick King’eno, who clocked 54:21.90, while Richard Ayuya finished third after timing 55:00.6.

Domongole said that he had prepared well for the race after emerging fifth in last year’s edition.

“It was a competitive race and when we started running, I had my own calculations because in the first edition, I was second before coming in fifth last year, but today I wanted to break early and it worked for me and I’m happy,” said Domongole.

Sharon Jerotich (right) scales her way uphill during the women's 12 kilometres Tinderet Barng'etuny Mountain Run National Championship in Nandi County on January 07, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kipng’eno, who bagged victory last year and is coming back from an injury, was happy with his comeback ahead of the Golden Race in April in China.

“The race was good and I just wanted to use it as part of my training because the season has started and I still have two months to finalize my training ahead of the Golden Race. Coming back from an injury was a good start for me,” said Kipng’eno, who trains in Olenguruoni, Nakuru County.

In the women’s category, newcomer Jerotich dropped her competitors at an early stage before crossing the line in 1:16:57 ahead of Hellen Jepkorir, who timed 1:17:05, while Marion Chepkoech finished third in 1:17:05.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in high spirits during the Tinderet Barng'etuny Mountain Run National Championship in Nandi County on January 07, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Jerotich, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County, said that she was surprised to emerge the winner because she has never won any race since 2019 when she started training.

“This is like a miracle to me because I have never won a race and it was really tough. I’m so happy and my win today will change my life,” said Jerotich.

The winners in the 12km category in the senior men and women pocketed Sh500,000 with the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions going home with Sh.200,000, Sh100,000, Sh80,000 and Sh70,000 respectively.

Race Patron Julius Melly, who is also the Tindiret Member of Parliament, said that they started the race as to nurture talents

“We have good talents in the country and after we started the mountain run, we saw many athletes competing and even went ahead to be world champions like Patrick Kipng’eno who bagged victory in the 2nd edition last year. He is a world champion and we are happy to have associated with him in the race,” said Melly.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was the chief guest, said that the North Rift region does have enough renowned athletics champions.