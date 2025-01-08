Dominant in cross country, 800m runner Naomi Korir searches for the edge this season

World Relay Championships 2x2x400m mixed relay silver medallist Naomi Korir has been on an impressive winning spree, claiming three victories in the six-leg Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships 2km loop category.

Known for attracting strong middle-distance competitors, the category saw Korir dominate with standout performances, which she attributed to her preparation for the upcoming track and field season.

Korir clinched victories in the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships series at Iten, Bomet, and Olkalau, with the series featuring events in Machakos, Kapsokwony, Iten, Bomet, Ol Kalou, and Kisii.

At the Iten weekend meet on November 2, Korir stormed to victory, clocking 6:42.0, ahead of Nelvin Jepkemboi (6:47.8) and Cynthia Chesebe (6:54.8). Later, at the Bomet weekend meet on November 30, she secured another win in the 2km category, finishing in 6:08.3. Nelly Chepchirchir (6:11.04) and Lilian Odira (6:18.9) completed the podium.

Korir also competed in the Chepsaita Great Run Cross Country 10km race in Uasin Gishu on December 7, finishing 10th overall. She capped her success at the Olkalou meet on December 14, clocking 9:09.6 to edge out Africa 800m silver medallist Lilian Odira (9:10.6) and Japan-based Miriam Cherop (9:15.4).

In an interview with Nation Sport yesterday, Korir revealed her strategy to use of the cross-country events to prepare for the track and field season, aiming for a spot on Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

“The cross country season has been amazing for me, and I’m glad that I have been able to win three of the six series. Basically, I was using the events to shape my season because cross country acts as a great preparation,” said Korir.

She emphasised how the obstacle-filled courses have enhanced her performance compared to previous seasons.

“At the Chepsaita Great Run Cross Country, I was aiming to be in the top 30, but to my surprise, I managed to finish in 10th position, which was a big achievement for me. I have been training hard because competition is stiff,” she added.

The 800m specialist also highlighted her upcoming races, including the Discovery Cross Country race on January 26 and the Sirikwa Classic, a World Gold Tour Cross Country event on February 23, where she will compete in the 10km senior women’s category.

“The two races, I believe, will shape my endurance because in the 2km loop, you need a lot of speed, and when you combine the two, that is when you are able to do well in track races that you are planning to compete in,” said Korir.

Korir is focused on qualifying for the 800m event at the World Athletics Championships. After narrowly missing a spot in the 2020 Olympics team after finishing fourth at the national trials, she is determined not to leave anything to chance this year.

Korir, who boasts a personal best of 1:59.19, has represented Kenya in major international events.