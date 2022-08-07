Disappointment as Kenya's 4x100m relay team fails to finish
What you need to know:
- Ojie Edoburun anchored England to victory in 38.35 seconds with Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria going for silver and bronze in 38.70 sec and 38.81 respectively.
- Kenya who had set a National Record in the semis made one change to their starting line up bringing in Kiviasi for Hesbon Ochieng.
In Birmingham
Poor baton exchange cost Kenya as the 4x100 metres team failed to finish the final at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.
Samuel Imeta took off well at the blocks, but the second man Dan Kiviasi took off early making the exchange impossible.
Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala and third leg Mike Mokamba watched in disbelief as Kiviasi crossed the exchange zone.
Ojie Edoburun anchored England to victory in 38.35 seconds with Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria going for silver and bronze in 38.70 sec and 38.81 respectively.
Kenya who had set a National Record in the semis made one change to their starting line up bringing in Kiviasi for Hesbon Ochieng.