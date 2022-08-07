Disappointment as Kenya's 4x100m relay team fails to finish

Ojie Edoburun

England's Ojie Edoburun celebrates winning and taking the gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ojie Edoburun anchored England to victory in 38.35 seconds with Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria going for silver and bronze in 38.70 sec and 38.81 respectively.
  • Kenya who had set a National Record in the semis made one change to their starting line up  bringing in Kiviasi for Hesbon Ochieng. 

In Birmingham

Poor baton exchange cost Kenya as the 4x100 metres team failed to finish the final at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Imeta took off well at the blocks, but the second man Dan Kiviasi took off early making the exchange impossible.

Related

Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala and third leg Mike Mokamba watched in disbelief as Kiviasi crossed the exchange zone.

Ojie Edoburun anchored England to victory in 38.35 seconds with Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria going for silver and bronze in 38.70 sec and 38.81 respectively.

Kenya who had set a National Record in the semis made one change to their starting line up  bringing in Kiviasi for Hesbon Ochieng. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.