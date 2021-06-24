Diamond League meetings in China postponed

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (second left) competes in the Women's 3000 metres final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Shanghai was to have hosted a meeting on August 14, following the Tokyo Olympics, with a second meeting, dubbed China2 but without a named city to date, to have welcomed participants on August 22
  • Organisers stressed the season programme would "still take place as a full, structured series in which athletes compete for a place in the Final and a shot at the Diamond Trophy
  • The Italian leg was moved six days to June 10 and held in Florence as Rome's Olympic Stadium venue was being prepared to host Euro 2020 matches

