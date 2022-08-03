Defending champion Kinyamal storms 800m final

in Birmingham

Defending champion Wycliffe Kinyamal Wednesday eased through to the final of men's 800 metres in athletics in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium.

However, Kinyamal had to dig dip to finish second in heat three in one minute and 48.15 seconds to qualify for the final on Sunday.

Ben Pattison from England won the heat in 1:48.00.

Other Kenyans Cornelius Tuwei and Julius Ngeny fell short in their quest for the final.

England's Ben Pattison (right) crosses the finish line in first place followed by Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal (centre) and Ghana's Alex Amankwa (left) during the third heat of the men's 800m Round 1 athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

Tuwei, who was making his second appearance at the Games, led at the bell in 51.73, but appeared to twist his leg with 600m to go to.

Tuwei, who also lost in the first round at 2018 Gold Coast Games, would battle to finish fourth in 1:48.86 in heat two.

Peter Bol from Australia claimed the heat in 1:47.01.

Ngeny settled third in heat one in 1:49.53 to exit the Games. Jamie Webb from England triumphed in 1:48.86 as Guy Learmonth of Scotland came second in 1:49.15 to all make the final.

"I had to pull out something after watching my colleagues performance. I knew it was going to be tough with two automatic qualifiers," said Kinyamal, who is now focused on defending his title.