Debutant Chebet unshaken by rich men’s field in London

Evans Chebet

Valencia Marathon Champion Evans Chebet arrives at the Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on September 27, 2021 to board a chartered plane to London. The plane picked 22 athletes and the technical team at the airport before heading to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to pick other athletes.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last season, he won the Lake Biwa Marathon in Japan after clocking 2:07:22 in March, before winning in Valencia Marathon on December 6 with a course record of 2:03:00, making him the second fastest man this season.
  • Chebet beat Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono, who finished second in 2:03:04 while Ethiopia’s Tokyo Marathon winner Legese crossed the line in 2:03:16 to place third.

Valencia Marathon champion Evans Chebet wants a strong showing when he lines up for his debut London Marathon race on Sunday.

