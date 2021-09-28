Debutant Chebet unshaken by rich men’s field in London

Valencia Marathon champion Evans Chebet wants a strong showing when he lines up for his debut London Marathon race on Sunday.

The Kenyan team was expected to leave the country for London Monday night via Addis Ababa aboard a private jet at Eldoret International Airport.

A solid Kenya men’s team has been entered in the competition. Last year’s runner-up and Chebet’s training mate, Vincent Kipchumba, who has a personal best time of two hours; five minutes and nine seconds (2:05:09) and Milano Marathon champion Titus Ekiru (2:02:57) are on the team.

But world marathon record holder and former champion Eliud Kipchoge will be missing in action. His body is recovering after he successfully defended the Olympic marathon title in Tokyo, Japan last month.

The chartered plane that will take athletes that will run in the 2021 London Marathon at the Eldoret International Airport on September 27, 2021.The plane picked 22 athletes and the technical team at the airport before heading to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to pick other athletes.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kenyan runners will up against formidable Ethiopian opponents who include defending champion Shura Kitata (2:04:49), Birhanu Legese (2:02:48), Mosinet Geremew (2:02:55), Mule Wasihun (2:03:16), Sisay Lemma (2:03:36) and Kinde Atanaw (2:03:51).

Chebet, who has been training in Kapsabet, Nandi County from December last year, said that he is ready to take on the big boys. He told Nation Sport that the race will be tough, but he is ready for the challenge.

“I do not have any injuries. I completed my training programme last week and I am well-prepared. From the look of things, the race will be tough,” said Chebet.

“I competed against Legese in Valencia and I know his style of running. We have to be careful about him and other Ethiopian athletes. You cannot compete neck-to-neck against him and win, the secret is to drop him early.”

Chebet, who loves farming during his free time, said that he wants to run a personal best time which is possible because of the rich field that will parade in London.

“The season looks good to me. I am in great shape, just like last year when I competed in Valencia. A personal best time is within reach because I expect the race to be fast,” Chebet said.

The runner said that he prefers the straight course in this year’s event compared to that of last year in which athletes raced in a loop.

Born in Kondabilet in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Chebet took up athletics on the advice of his brother, Isaac Koech, while at Kondabilet Primary School.

Last season, he won the Lake Biwa Marathon in Japan after clocking 2:07:22 in March, before winning in Valencia Marathon on December 6 with a course record of 2:03:00, making him the second fastest man this season.