Deaflympics: Wamira bags bronze in 200m

Kenya’s top female deaf sprinter Beryl Wamira says a nagging hip problem is to blame for her continued dip in form.

At the same time, the 26-year-old revealed plans to shift from the 100 metres race to 400 metres.

She also said it was time for her to hand over the Team Kenya deaf women’s captaincy to someone else.

“I think it is time for me to retire as the captain and leave the opportunity to someone else,” she said, after being the captain since 2012.

Coming here for the delayed 24th Summer Deaflympics, Wamira had targeted winning at least a silver medal in women's 200m, which is her specialty or 100m. She also competes in mixed relays and 4x100m.

But on Friday, the women’s 200m record holder won bronze in a photo finish with German Delia Gaende over the same distance at Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track.

She crossed the finish line in 25.50 seconds, behind Pamera Losange of France and Oceana Brown of USA who finished first and second in 23.93 and 24.92, respectively.

Earlier in the week, Wamira who is the reigning national champion in women’s 100m, finished sixth over the same distance in the Brazil Games.

“I have had a problem with my hips since 2017. I have gone to hospitals so many times for check-ups, an x-ray was even done but the doctors said they found nothing wrong. But when I am training or running I can feel the pain,” said Wamira, adding that she was contended with the bronze medal since the race was tough.

In total, Wamira will be returning home with three medals to her name, as she was also part of the Kenyan team that Friday finished third in women’s 4x100m. The rest are; Rael Wamira, Anzazi Nyondo and Linet Fwamba. They clocked 51.15, behind Team Ukraine and USA who finished first and second in 48.96 and 50.25, respectively.

Kenya’s medal tally after the men’s and women’s 800m and 5,000m races is expected to rise. In men's 5,000m, defending champion Symon Kibai and Ian Wambui will all be battling for a double. It will be the same case for Serah Kimani in the women's edition.