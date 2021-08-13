Deaf athletes hit camp ahead of World Championships

Beryl Wamira

Kenya's Beryl Wamira sprints to the finishing line to win the 200 metres final during the first Africa Deaf Athletics Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 18, 2019.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

What you need to know:

  • A section of the athletes had on Monday lashed out at the government for neglecting them in their preparations for the quadrennial event
  • Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (Daak) president Jones Kirui Friday told Nation Sport that the team has been booked at Summerdale Inn Hotel in Nairobi West
  • Initially, 40 athletes had qualified for the championships but Daak were forced to cut down the number by 10

Team Kenya for the 2020 World Deaf Athletics Championships finally reported to camp on Friday ahead of the games that will be held in Lublin, Poland from August 23 to 28. 

