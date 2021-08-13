Deaf athletes hit camp ahead of World Championships

Team Kenya for the 2020 World Deaf Athletics Championships finally reported to camp on Friday ahead of the games that will be held in Lublin, Poland from August 23 to 28.

Kenya will be represented by 30 athletes in the championships, which will be entering its fourth edition.

A section of the athletes had on Monday lashed out at the government for neglecting them in their preparations for the quadrennial event.

Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (Daak) president Jones Kirui Friday told Nation Sport that the team has been booked at Summerdale Inn Hotel in Nairobi West, with Nyayo National Stadium being their training ground.

The team will depart for the games between August 17 and 19.

Initially, 40 athletes had qualified for the championships but Daak were forced to cut down the number by 10 after the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf scrapped off some events from the program.

They include women’s 1500m semi-finals, 10,000m finals, 10,000m race walk women, 800m semi-finals, hammer throw final, 3000m steeplechase finals and 4x100m semi-finals and finals. In the men’s category, pole vault final and 110m hurdles semi-finals are the events that were scrapped off.

Some of the Team Kenya athletes to watch out for in the Poland's event are the Wamira siblings -David, Beryl and Rael.

While David bagged bronze in men's 200m at the 2013 edition held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Beryl settled for silver in the women’s 200m of the same competition.

Beryl is also the defending African champion in 100m and 200m while David triumphed in men's 200m.