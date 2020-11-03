Date set for Deaf Half Marathon

Deaf marathoners across the country are racing against time to attain full fitness level following the announcement that the seventh edition of Deaf Half Marathon will take place on December 6 in Nairobi.

Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK) says preparations are in top gear to ensure the competition takes place in accordance with the Covid-19 containment guidelines, which were rolled-out by the Ministries of Sports and Health.

For para-athletes, and other groups with underlying conditions, the guidelines dictate that a dedicated Covid-19 compliant training site should be established for them.

Event organisers are also required to put in place alternative formats of communication creating awareness on Covid-19, such as electronic information boards, braille, sign-language, and enhanced signage communication.

“We have started the preparations early, so that we hold the competition within the guidelines. We are reaching out to a number of organisations to assist us with various logistics,” said Tom Okiki, the DAAK’s Public Relations Officer.

Should the half marathon proceed as planned, it will be the first event this year for deaf athletes in the country as none had taken place by March when sports activities were forced to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially, the race was scheduled for April 26 in Nakuru.The National Deaf Track and Field Championships that was slated for May 29-30 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani is the other event that was interrupted by the pandemic.

Okiki said that because Safaricom has agreed to again sponsor this year’s marathon, but “with limited resources due to Covid-19 pandemic, only a few elite deaf athletes will contest in the event.”

Nandi County athlete Daniel Kiptum clocked one hour, 11 minutes and 16 seconds to retain the men’s title in last year’s edition, which took place in Kericho County, while the women’s crown went to Juster Moraa Kwamesa who timed 1:42:01.

John Kiplangat, a gold medallst in 1500m in the 2017 Deaflympics in Turkey, and in the 2019 Africa Deaf Championships in Nairobi is one of the athletes who have declared interest in fighting for glory in the upcoming half marathon.

“Right now I am doing my best to ensure that I am fit ahead of the competition. The only problem is that there is no camp here (Narok),” said Kiplangat, who was recognised as a hero during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebration held in Kisii.

