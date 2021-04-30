CS Amina Mohamed: Kenya ready to host the world by June

Kenya will hold a series of dry runs starting mid-June in preparation for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August 17 to 22 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed disclosed that they are pulling all the stops to have both the competition venue and the Games Village at Kenyatta University ready by June for the rehearsals.

Amina, who was speaking after touring MISC on Friday noted that there is still a lot that needed to be done to have Kenya absolutely ready to host the world in Nairobi.

Amina was conducted on the tour by 2021 Nairobi World Under-20 chief executive officer Mike Rabar and Sports Kenya deputy director general Gabriel Komora.

“Generally, I am happy with the progress having noticed a big difference since my last tour,” said Amina.

She said that the secretariat, media centre and the medal holding areas were coming up to the required international standards.

“I wanted to see our preparedness and the challenges that are there so that we can solve them. We wanted to see what is left and what should be expedited,” said Amina.

The CS noted that many areas had been refurbished including the stadium lifts, the centre surfaces at the warm up area and the main arena.

Amina said the media tribune has been overhauled and that the tartan track was being refurbished in consultation with World Athletics track experts, Mondo.

She said experts were also working on the general drainage system at the arena with the refurbishment at the Stadion Hotel almost complete.

“We shall be completely ready by the end of June to host our visitors and I must say the delay of the event by one year has made us look at things in a different manner. We are more focused,” said Amina.

Amina told Sports Kenya to ensure that the main arena got a new look, from the seats to other visible areas and that the standby power generator at the venue be fully operational.

Amina said she had scheduled a meeting with Kenyatta University management next week to discuss the accommodation facilities at the athletes village and the warm-up track at the venue.

"The stick glue that was an issue has been imported and already in the country. The tartan track should be ready for laying at Kenyatta University," said Amina.