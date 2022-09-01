CS Amina celebrates Brussels DL Hall of Famers Tergat, Komen

Kenyan distance running legends Paul Tergat and Daniel Komen have been inducted into the Brussels Diamond League Hall of Fame, just a day ahead of today’s action in the penultimate season meeting.

Famously known as the “Memorial Van Damme”, the Brussels Diamond League meet will be held tonight with Kenyans seeking to impress before the season closes on September 7 and 8 at the Zurich leg, the “Weltklasse Zurich.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed praised Tergat, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya President, and Komen following their induction into the Van Damme Memorial Hall of Fame in Brussels on Thursday.

They were inducted together with American long jump legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

“The induction of Tergat and Komen to the Van Damme Memorial Hall of Fame is in recognition of their many years of hard work, commitment and excellent performances on track and their discipline on and off-the field,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

“Besides celebrating individual excellence, this fete will also inspire young and upcoming athletes who look up to Tergat and Komen, with the understanding that they too have what it takes to get to the highest levels in the world of athletics,” Amina said.

The Allianz-sponsored Memorial Van Damme introduced the Hall of Fame recognition in 2017.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee was one of the major draws in Brussels In the late 80s to early 90s.

She also passed the seven-metre barrier in 1986 (7.12) and1992 (7.00) when she finished second behind German Heike Drechsler, who was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Moraa for 400m

Komen established a new 5,000 metres world record at the Memorial of 1997. Later that evening his compatriot Paul Tergat broke the world record of the 10,000 metres.

A total of 15 athletes now form part of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame. In addition to Tergat, Komen, Jackie-Joyner Kersee and Heike Drechsler they also include Mike Powell, Blanka Vlasic, Willie Banks, Gail Devers, Sebastian Coe, Steve Cram, Merlene Ottey, Hicham El Guerrouj, Kim Gevaert, Tia Hellebaut and Wilfried Meert.

Kenya’s Commonwealth 800 metres champion Mary Moraa will be competing in the 400m race to improve on her speed ahead of the next season.

"My season has been good and I'm glad I will be competing in the 400m race and I'm just using it to improve on my speed because 800m race needs finishing power," said Moraa, who has a personal best of 50.84 seconds.

In the men's 800m race, Olympics champion Emmanuel Korir will lead his compatriots, who includes Collins Kipruto, Olympic silver medalist Ferguson Rotich and Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal.