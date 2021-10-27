Cross country season begins on November 6

Sheila Chelangat wins the 10km senior women race during the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships held at Koitalel Samoei University grounds in Mosoriot, Nandi County on December 19, 2020.

Photo credit: Pool |

What you need to know:

  • This will pave way for the second weekend meet in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on November 12 before runners head to Olkalau in Nyandarua County on November 20 for the third weekend meet.
  • The fourth series shall be held in Kapsokwony in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County on November 27 with the last series in Sotik, Bomet County on December 4.

The first event in the revised Athletics Kenya weekend cross country calendar will be held in Machakos on November 6.

