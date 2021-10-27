Cross country season begins on November 6

The first event in the revised Athletics Kenya weekend cross country calendar will be held in Machakos on November 6.

Athletics Kenya (AK) postponed the start of the cross country season following the murder of Agnes Tirop. AK President Jack Tuwei said that all races had been moved forward.

The 2015 World Cross Country Champion was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13.

The calendar included the lucrative cross country tours races introduced by World Athletics starting this season.

Out of the $400,000 (Sh43m) prize money for the best performers, $75,000 (Sh8m) will be set aside for the best male and female runners in the tour. Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County will host the Kenyan leg of the inaugural 2022 World Cross Country Tour.

The AK championships should offer good testing for athletes eyeing glory in the Tour.

The first action in Machakos next weekend will see runners compete in 6km junior women, 8km junior men, 10km senior women, 10km senior and mixed relays.

This will pave way for the second weekend meet in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on November 12 before runners head to Olkalau in Nyandarua County on November 20 for the third weekend meet.