Why AK barred Kenyan runners from Kilimanjaro Marathon

Athletics Kenya President, Jack Tuwei during an interview at Kenmosa in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on December 30, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last week appealed to Tanzania to take "robust action" against the disease, after several travellers from the country tested positive.
  • On Monday the United States issued a "do not travel" warning to Tanzania, due to the spread of the virus.

Kenya announced Wednesday that its athletes were banned from competing in Tanzania's top marathon race this Saturday over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

