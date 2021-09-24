Covid-19 safety the priority at Berlin Marathon

Berlin Marathon race director Mark Milde

Director of the Berlin Marathon Mark Milde speaks during a press conference in Berlin, on September 20, 2021, ahead of the Berlin Marathon taking place on September 26, 2021. Mark Milde, the race director of the Berlin Marathon, says the priority is on safety -- rather than world records -- for this Sunday's race to ensure the expected field of 25,000 elite athletes and hobby runners make it to the finish line free of Covid-19.
 

Photo credit: Odd Andersen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The Berlin Marathon's flat course has a deserved reputation for being fast as it twists through the German capital

This year's elite men's field is led by Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, who came within just two seconds of Kipchoge's world record when the Berlin Marathon last took place in 2019

However, with Germany currently in the fourth wave of the coronavirus, for Milde and his team, the emphasis on this year's race is less about speed and more about keeping the runners Covid-free

Berlin

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.