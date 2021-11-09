Court orders Agnes Tirop's husband to undergo mental test

Ibrahim Rotich, a suspect in the killing of athlete Agnes Tirop at the Iten Law Courts on November 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
  • During preliminary investigations, police had indicated that Ms Tirop was a victim of a "heinous crime" and promised "speedy and comprehensive investigations.
  • Before her murder, Tirop was part of the victorious Team Kenya in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.
  • In September 2021 she broke the record for women’s only road race in Germany, setting a new record of 30 minutes.

The Eldoret High court has ordered a mental assessment test on Ibrahim Kipkemboi Rotich alias Manu, the prime suspect in the murder of athlete and his wife, Agnes Jebet Tirop before standing trial.

