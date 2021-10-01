Corporates, government urged to boost Kenya's rich athletics talent

Kenya successfully held two world events, the World Under-20 Championships and World Athletics Continental Tour, this year.

The successful hosting of these two events showed Kenya can stage more global competitions.

During the Athletics Development Forum hosted by NTV, Athletics Kenya Development chairman Barnaba Korir revealed that many people worked behind the scenes to ensure the participants did well.

“We have had people making sure the youths transit to the senior level successfully and other stakeholders like a board from the Ministry of Education who helped identify talents and came on board to make sure the right people compete,” said Korir.

Korir said that Kenya has immense athletics talent but it’s difficult for the federation alone to nurture it. He lauded Ministry of Sports and other sports stakeholders for their continued support.

A screen grab of Barnaba Korir, Director, Athletics Kenya Youth Development Programs, at NTV’s Nairobi Studio, during Athletics Talent Development Forum on NTV, on September 30, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“If we have the support from all the stakeholders, we shall be able to have great athletes and there will be no gap as we experienced recently during the Olympic Games where Kenya lost 3,000m steeplechase title.

“We took it for granted that it is a Kenyan event and this has to be rectified by nurturing more athletes to fill the gap,” said Korir.

Korir also said that the national government has played a big role in supporting the federation with corporates facing a lot of economic challenges due to Covid-19.

“Corporate companies can come on board and support the sport in the country but given that we are undergoing harsh times in terms of economy, the government of Kenya has supported the federation tremendously in various events and this has always made sure we host world events successfully,” he added.

A screen grab of Dame Katherine Grainger, Chair, United Kingdom Sport, and a former Olympic Rower, live from the United Kingdom, during Athletics Talent Development Forum on NTV, on September 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Dame Katherine, chair UK-Sport and former Olympics rower, on her part said that the UK federation relies on lotteries and sponsorships to support athletes in terms of nurturing talents.

“In the last 20 years we have had a sustainable national lottery whereby the public buy tickets which goes to support and nurture talents by employing coaches and making sure we train more athletes.

“The program also is rolled out to schools or clubs and this has been a success and it’s an ongoing process. We are not yet there but we'll soon be successful,” said Katherine.

She also said they are happy that London Marathon is happening in a big way after the pandemic wreaked havoc last year.

Former World 800m Champion Janeth Jepkosgei live from Nation Media Group’s Eldoret town office in Uasin Gishu County, during Athletics Talent Development Forum on NTV, on September 30, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Former 800m world champion Janeth Jepkosgei said that youth development starts from grassroots and government should help nurture talents because Kenya has many talented youths across various sports disciplines.

“If (Emmanuel) Wanyonyi a Form One at Kosirai High School did well then we have to get some people going round to look for these athletes in schools because that is the right place to get talents and nurture them,” said Jepkosgei.

Jepkosgei said that she started Kapchemoiywo camp just to help young talent and she is happy that the youths managed to bag three medals during the World Under-20 Championships where Emmanuel Wanyonyi won gold in 800m, Sylvia Chelangat won bronze in 400m while Levi Kibet bagged bronze in 5,000m race.

“I started Kapchemoiywo camp years back and it took time to get results. During the World Under-20 Championships in August we managed to get three medals which is a good thing for us,” she added.