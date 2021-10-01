Corporates, government urged to boost Kenya's rich athletics talent

Panelists during Athletics Talent Development Forum on NTV

A screen grab of NTV’s Victor Kiprop (top), hosts Barnaba Korir, Director, Athletics Kenya Youth Development Programs, at NTV’s Nairobi Studio, Dame Katherine Grainger (centre), Chair, United Kingdom Sport, and a former Olympic Rower, live from the United Kingdom, and former 800m World Champion Janeth Jepkosgei live from Nation Media Group’s Eldoret town office in Uasin Gishu County, during Athletics Talent Development Forum on NTV, on September 30, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya Development chairman Barnaba Korir revealed that many people worked behind the scenes to ensure the participants did well
  • Dame Katherine, chair UK-Sport and former Olympics rower, on her part said that the UK federation relies on lotteries and sponsorships to support athletes in terms of nurturing talents
  • Former 800m world champion Janeth Jepkosgei said that youth development starts from grassroots and government should help nurture talents

Kenya successfully held two world events, the World Under-20 Championships and World Athletics Continental Tour, this year.

