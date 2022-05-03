Fit-again Conseslus out to make grand return at Kip Keino Classic

The men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase race will serve up a potentially-explosive battle when athletes line up for the only World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meeting in Africa, the Kip Keino Classic, on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

World champion Conseslus Kipruto will lead the Kenyan team of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abraham Kibiwott, Olympics silver medalist Benjamin Kigen and the World Under-20 champion Amos Serem to battle against strong opponents from the rest of the world.

Lawrence Kemboi, Wilberfoce Kones, and Geoffrey Kirwa complete the local line-up that will square it out with Uganda’s Albert Chemutai, Ismail Ibrahim (Djibouti), Hillary Yego (Turkey), Ezekiel Mutai (Uganda), John Koech (Bahrain) and Samuel Bariso Dugina (Ethiopia) .

Kipruto, who is seeking to wrestle the title back from Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, ran his first race in a year at last week’s Athletics Kenya National track and field championships at Kasarani.

Kipruto missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan through injury and he is hungry for action after missing a whole season.

“I had requested to run at the national championships so as to test my body with the Kip Keino Classic in mind. Training has been a difficult journey in training but I’m now fit and ready to compete,” said Kipruto.

Kipruto is looking forward to retaining his world title at the 2022 World Athletics Championships slated for July 15 to 24 in Eugene, USA.

“My training is not exactly where I expected it to be but I still have two months of training. I thank my training mates who have always supported me, and officials from the national federation who have been following up on my progress when I picked an injury,” said Kipruto, who has been training at Mosoriot in Nandi County.

At the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Kipruto clocked 8 minutes 01.35 seconds to narrowly beat Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma who timed 8:01.36. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali came third in 8:03.76.

Kenyans have dominated the race at the World Athletics Championships, winning gold medal back-to-back since 1984 when Julius Korir triumphed. But at the 2020 Olympic Games, El Bakkali won, breaking the Kenyan tradition.

On his part, Kibiwott will be seeking to improve on the silver medal he won last year behind El Bakkali. The Moroccan will not compete in Kip Keino Classic this year.

Kenyan women will be looking forward to retaining the 3,000m steeplechase title won last year by Celliphine Chespol. This year, they face a big challenge from reigning Olympics champion Peruth Chemutai from Uganda.

Chespol will lead her compatriots, the World Under-20 champions Jackline Chepkoech, Faith Cherotich, Purity Kirui, Jancy Cherono, Rosefline Chepng’etich, Caren Chebet and Edna Cherotich in the race.