Conseslus Kipruto drops out, Bett wins steeplechase showdown

Leonard Bett.

Athletics clear the water jump in the men's steeplechase final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Kipruto, who is nursing an injury, went out with four laps to go to leave  the battle to Kibiwott and Bett, who exchanged leads before Bett won in 8:17.26.
  • Kibiwott settled second as he rallied Bett to go through 8:17.61. Benjamin Kigen timed 8:21.32 for third.

Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto dropped out as Leonard Bett and Abraham Kibiwott dominated to claim the first two automatic slots for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

