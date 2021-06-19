Conseslus Kipruto drops out, Bett wins steeplechase showdown

Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto dropped out as Leonard Bett and Abraham Kibiwott dominated to claim the first two automatic slots for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kipruto, who is nursing an injury, left the race with four laps to go to leave the battle to Kibiwott and Bett, who exchanged leads before Bett won in 8:17.26.

Kibiwott settled second as he rallied Bett to go through 8:17.61. Benjamin Kigen timed 8:21.32 for third.

"Abraham calling me while finishing the race is what we call teamwork and this will apply once we get in the games," said Bett adding that they shall fight to make sure they are in the finals at the Tokyo Games.

"We shall then strategise how to battle for podium places. We must retain the title," said Bett.

Kibiwott was delighted to have qualified for his maiden Olympic Games.