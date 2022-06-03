Congolese refugee set to run from Eldoret to Nairobi for peace

Ultramarathon runner Francois Msafiri from the Democratic Republic of Congo will this weekend run for peace in the Msafiri 320km Challenge from Eldoret to Nairobi.

Msafiri, who has lived in Kenya since 2010 after fleeing the war-torn Eastern Congo, will race from North Rift stage in Eldoret from Saturday 6am and is expected to reach the finish line at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday at 10am.

The 26-year-old will have six Kenyan pacemakers. Two runners will do pace setting duties on rotational basis after every 50 kilometres.

Msafari completed 512 kilometres from Nairobi to Mombasa in 54 hours and 27 minutes last year while on a mission to raise funds to support the education of at least 5,000 refugee children.

“The percentage of refugee children who had left school. Financial hardship from the coronavirus outbreak was very high. Through the race, I was able to get well-wishers as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to support that cause,” said Msafari in Nairobi early on Friday before he left for Eldoret.

The athlete has plans of doing the Berlin Marathon in Germany in 2024 where he hopes to complete the distance under two hours.