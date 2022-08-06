Commonwealth Games: Ngii walks away with bronze

In Birmingham

Africa champion Emily Ngii opened the day for Kenya with a bronze medal in women's 10,000m race walk in athletics at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium Saturday.

Ngii cruised to Africa Record time of 45 minutes and 50.00 seconds to finish third behind Australia’s Jemima Montag, who won in a Games Record of 42:34.00.

Indian Priyanka Goswami chalked personal best 43:38.00 to settle for silver after a thrilling exchange with Ngii.

It was the 10th medal for Kenya at the Games; two gold, three silver and five bronze.

"The weather wasn't conducive. It was hot and I just couldn't move from half-way point," said Ngii, the African Games champion. "I was really in good shape and I wanted to get a sub 42 minutes from here."

Ngii, who dedicated the bronze to her five-year-old daughter Faith Sharleen Kanyaa, said she has learnt great lessons from the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii crosses the finish line in third place during the women's 10,000m walk final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day nine of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 6, 2022.



Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

It was a three-horse battle at the front before Montag broke away half way through, leaving Priyanka and Ngii to battle for the silver.

"I have been training in cold morning conditions in Ngong. The weather in Oregon and Birmingham was hot. I guess I have to shift gears to be training in the afternoon," said the 35-year-old from Kenya Defence Forces.