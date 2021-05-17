Little-known Koros wins 10,000m race at KDF meet

Collins Koros of Kahawa crosses the finishing line to win the men's 10,000m race during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on May 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Koros broke away from Albert Barkach of Moi Air Base with two laps to go for his maiden victory in KDF events in 28 minutes and 39.3 seconds
  • The 28-year-old Koros, who only took up 10,000m from the 1,500m last year, beat Barkach to second place in 28: 42.5 as Marsabit's Abel Mutai settled third in 28:48.0
  • The 2020 World Athletics Continental Tour's Kip Keino Classic javelin champion Alexander Kiprotich of Embakasi hauled 75.42m to retain his javelin title, beating Nelson Yegon once again to second place in 66.16m

Little-known Kahawa's Collins Koros Monday cashed on the absence of pre-race favourite Kibiwott Kandie to win men's 10,000m race during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium.

