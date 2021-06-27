Coast picks team for World Under-20 Championships trials

Esther Ndalu (right) charges past Purity Riziki to win women's 800m race during the Coast Region pre-trials for the World Under-20 Championships at Kijiwetanga Primary School grounds in Malindi, Kilifi on June 26, 2021

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mutwii noted that besides seconding a sprints coach to the Coastal region, AK has plans to put a high altitude training centre in Wundanyi and a low altitude training camp in Malindi.
  • Kamau acknowledged that Coast and other regions like Nyanza South, Nyanza North and Eastern that are capable of producing good sprinters and field event athletes and need special attention. 

His photo is arguably the most popular at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships secretariat that was opened officially by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.