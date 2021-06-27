Coast picks team for World Under-20 Championships trials

His photo is arguably the most popular at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships secretariat that was opened officially by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The portrait of Benson Kombe, the 2019 primary schools 100 and 200m champion, stands tall in the well lite corridors of Kasarani.

What makes it so unique is that Kombe is running barefoot at the red tartan track of Nyayo National Stadium.

But this time around, Kombe was donning running spikes during the Athletics Kenya Coast Region pre-trials for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kijiwetanga Primary School ground in Malindi, Kilifi on Saturday.

Kombe won his 100m race in 11.02second to snatch the ticket in Coast Region's lean squad of 14 athletes for the trials due July 1 to 3 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The World Athletics Under-20 Championships are due August 17 to 22 at Kasarani.

Kombe edged out Francis Diwani to second place in 11.05 as Frehan Muktar settled third in 11.12 to make the 100m team.

"It's such a joy to compete at the nationals trials. I hope to reach the final using some running spikes this time around, "said Kombe, who is now a form one student in Migori.

Coast team is made up of athletes in 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m only. The region has no representation in long distance track and field events.

"We did the trials in events where we have strong athletes and we hope to perform well. We intend to reach the finals in all the events, hopefully," said Athletics Kenya Coast Region chairman, Dimmy Kisalu.

Coast was the last region to select their team in the pre-trials that traversed all the 13 regions.

Christine Kalume clocked 11.87 to win women's 100m, beating Simba Quintor in 11.89 with Leila Mohamed timing 11.92 for third place. Esther Ndalu claimed a double in 400m and 800m.

Ndalu downed 58.02 to win as Purity Riziki eased home second in 58.21, while Isaiah Wanje reigned supreme in men's one lap race in 48.12 and was followed by Pascal Wilson and Dismus Mwalimu in 48.20 and 48.27 respectively.

Wanje also snatched a double, winning men's 800m in 2:10.05, beating Wilson to second place in 2:13.20.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of technical and competitons, Paul Mutwii, and Chief Administrative Officer, Susan Kamau were impressed with standards and talent displayed during the pre-trials.

"We are really impressed hence we must focus on this region if we are to develop our sprinters," said Mutwii.

Mutwii noted that besides seconding a sprints coach to the Coastal region, AK has plans to put a high altitude training centre in Wundanyi and a low altitude training camp in Malindi.

Kamau acknowledged that Coast and other regions like Nyanza South, Nyanza North and Eastern that are capable of producing good sprinters and field event athletes and need special attention.

