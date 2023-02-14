Coaches Kororia, Limo teach athletes out of experience

In Bathurst, Australia

Shem Kororia and Benjamin Limo have seen it all, yet they do not hesitate to take part in the practical lessons that they give to members of Team Kenya to the 44th World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

They are part of the technical bench; strong and fit enough to challenge their charges for races as part of practical lessons — a first by Kenyan standards.

Both have previously featured in competitions of this nature. Therefore, they are insiders who have experienced heartaches, vicarious thrills and the pain associated with cross country running.

Impart knowledge

They impart knowledge and practically join the athletes in time trial runs through rural Embu village roads, sometimes lasting the distances covered within an hour or 20 kilometres daily in preparation for races ranging from 6km to 10km.

Kororia, 50, has an impressive CV to boot. He was the third man ever to run the half marathon within an hour, when he won the World Athletics Half Marathon title in Košice, Slovakia, clocking 59:56 minutes in October 1997.

He was twice a member of the senior men’s team which won gold at the IAAF (now known as World Athletics) World Cross Country Championships in 1994 and 1997.

He is from Kaptama in Mount Elgon district. He comes from the same village as Edith Masai, the three-time short course race world cross country champion in the 2002/04 season.

Kororia was also victorious at the Cross Internacional de la Constitución (1994 and 1995) and was the 1996 winner of both the Campaccio and the Cross Internacional de Venta de Baños races.

He competed in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Gamed in the United States of America.

He won the 5,000 metres gold medal twice at the Military World Games in 1995 and 1999. He also won the Parelloop 10K race in the Netherlands in 1997 and had back-to-back wins at the BO Classic in 1994–95.

He is a man to be taken seriously when he says that the team to Bathurst is potent, and “fully cooked”.

The coach was also impressed with the peace and ambience at Kigari, a place he confesses is ideal for training in tranquillity.

“We train together. We share experiences and point out when and where to change our tactics,” Kororia said under the shade of a tree as he spoke to athletes about how they fared after a mid-morning race deep in Runyenjes.

“I may be slow, or tired but I never give up when we are running. It is a way of motivating the runners and showing them that we are a team irrespective of being coaches,” he said.

Kororia recalls that in his heyday, he focused on athletics unlike today where athletes have the latitude to unwind in front of a TV set and watch races.

He is a contented man, and so is Limo, 49, from Chepkongony, Uasin Gishu. Limo won the short course race word cross title in the 1999.

He was a resilient athlete who competed in distances from 1,500m to the marathon.