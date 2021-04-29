Coach William Murgor: Bring it on!

In Silesia, Poland

Kenya is among 33 countries that will be battling for the prize purse of $635,000 (Sh68.6m) besides medals when the World Relay Championships are held this weekend in Silesia, Poland.

And the bullish Team Kenya is optimistic of improving their previous performance with more medals after they only claimed bronze in 4x400m mixed relay from the 2019 World Relay Championships in Yokohama.

The winners in men and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m and 4x400m mixed relay will pocket $40,000 (Sh4.32m) with the first and second runners up getting $20,000 (Sh2.16m) and $10,000 (Sh1.08m).

The cash reward trickles down to the top eight teams.

Winners in men and women’s 4x200m will get $24,000 (Sh2.59m) with first and second runners up pocketing $12,000 (Sh1.296m) and $5,000 (Sh540,000).

The reward covers the top six teams.

The 2x2x400 mixed relays will see the winners getting $12,000 (Sh1.29m) with second and third placed teams pocketing $6,000 (Sh648,000) and $2,500 (Sh270,000) respectively. The prize fund covers the top six positions.

The shuttle relay winners will go home $24,000 (Sh2.59m) richer with the second and third placed teams getting $2,000 (Sh1.29m) and $5,000 (Sh540,000) respectively.

Kenya’s shuttle relay team is already assured of Sh540,000 with the event having attracted three countries only - Kenya, Germany and hosts Poland.

Kenya’s head coach William Murgor said they are ready for battle.

“We want to go for the best possible position in shuttle relays and that means winning the event.

Most of the other events start in the semis stage hence a good chance for medals,” said Murgor.

“It has been tough in training with Covid-19 challenges but I am happy that I managed to train well as we monitored every athletes’ performance,” said Murgor.

“It has been a long journey but we are looking forward to good results.”

“Sprints have always been a challenge to countries like Kenya but we are determined to rewrite history books this year,” said deputy team captain Susan Nyambura, who is also a football referee.