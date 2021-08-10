Coach Ng’isirei tips 46-strong team to retain overall title 

Members of Team Kenya for the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships pose for a photo at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani after receiving kits on August 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He asked Kenyans to support the athletes during the championships which is being held in Kenya for the first time since its inception in 1986 in Athens, Greece.
  • Ng’isirei is being assisted by Andrew Maritim, who is in charge of sprints, Dennis Odongo, Maryline Lasoi and Dennis Muthusi.

Kenya’s head coach Robert Ng’isirei says they will field some of the best junior athletes to defend the World Athletics Under 20 Championship title that the country won in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.