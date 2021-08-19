Clayton stuns Olympics revelation Masilingi in World U20 100m

Tina Clayton

Jamaica's Tina Clayton wins the women's 100m final at the World Under-20 Championships on August 19, 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Clayton timed 11.09sec for victory with Namibia's Masilingi at 11.39 in second and Switzerland's Melissa Gutschmidt taking bronze in a time of 11.51.
  • Masilingi, 18, was one of the revelations of the Tokyo Olympics

Nairobi, Kenya

