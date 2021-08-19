Clayton stuns Olympics revelation Masilingi in World U20 100m

Nairobi, Kenya

Jamaica's Tina Clayton won the women's 100m final at the World Under-20 Championships on Thursday, edging out Beatrice Masilingi, who shone at the Olympics and found herself at the centre of debate over physiology.

Clayton timed 11.09sec for victory with Namibia's Masilingi at 11.39 in second and Switzerland's Melissa Gutschmidt taking bronze in a time of 11.51.

From left: Second place Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi, Jamaica's Tina Clayton (winner) and Switzerland's Melissa Gutschmidt celebrate at the end of the women's 100m final at the World Under-20 Championships on August 19, 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Masilingi, 18, was one of the revelations of the Tokyo Olympics when she finished in sixth place in the 200m final, her maiden appearance at a major championship.

However, she and compatriot and 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma were unable to run in the 400m at the Games as they are determined as having differences in sexual development (DSD) with naturally high testosterone levels.

Under World Athletics rules, the two sprinters' rare physiology is deemed to give them an unfair competitive advantage in track events ranging between 400m and one mile.