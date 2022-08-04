Chespol out injured, Chepkoech chases steeplechase gold

In Birmingham

A knee injury has forced Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist, Celliphine Chespol out of the Commonwealth Games.

That now leaves World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech to battle alone in the final that will go down Friday at 11.42pm Kenya time at the Alexander Stadium.

Athletics team head coach Julius Kirwa disclosed that Chespol has failed to recover from the knee injury she incurred at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States last month.

“She has not been able to train or walk properly,” explained Kirwa, adding that they were not able to replace Chespol with a reserve, Purity Kirui, who claimed gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

“We were only given two slots by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) hence proving impossible to have Kirui, who had not been entered to compete,” said Kirwa.

Kirui won gold for Kenya in the event at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Both Kirui and Chepkoech failed to reach the final at the World Championships while Chespol finished a distant 13th in a race won by Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan.

“There is nothing we could have done but we are confident young Chepkoech will recapture the title for us,” said Kirwa.

The final has eight athletes that also includes Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, who finished 11th in Oregon, and home athletes Aimee Pratt and Elizabeth Bird.

Pratt reached the final at the world event.

Australia's Brielle Erbacher, who failed to go past the semi-finals at the world event, will also highlight the battle.

Elsewhere,Kenya’s Africa 1,500m champion Winny Chebet, who is also the 2018 Continental Cup champion, hopes for good fortunes as she competes in the women's 1,600m semi-finals on Friday.

Chebet, who finished 13th at the World Athletics Championships, will team up with youngster Edinah Jebitok as they eye to reclaim the title Kenya lost in 2018 Gold Coast.

South Africa's Caster Semenya won the 2018 title that Kenya’s Faith Chepng’etich had won in 2014 Glasgow. Chepngétich, the Olympic and world champion, was the third Kenyan to win the title after Jackline Maranga in 1998 and Jebet Lagat in 2010.