Kenyan trio seal 1,500m semi-final slots
What you need to know:
- Cheruiyot finished fourth in Heat 1 in a time of 3:36.41 to become the first Kenyan to qualify from the Heats
- African champion Abel Kipsang, who is also the fastest over the distance this year, finished third in Heat 3 in 3:39.21 to qualify for the semis
- Taki was lucky to sneak through as one of non automatic qualifiers as compatriot Simtowo missed out on the semis
Kenya's Abel Kipsang, Timothy Cheruiyot and Kumari Taki Sunday sailed through to the 1,500 metres semi-finals at the ongoing World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Cheruiyot finished fourth in Heat 1 in a time of 3:36.41 to become the first Kenyan to qualify from the Heats where the first six in each Heat automatically proceeded to the next round alongside the next fastest six.
"It was a good run. I was boxed a little bit today. I almost fell. I learned from today's run to prepare for the semifinal."
African champion Abel Kipsang, who is also the fastest over the distance this year, finished third in Heat 3 in 3:39.21 to qualify for the semis. Josh Kerr of Great Britain won Heat 3 in 3:38.94.
It was however not smooth sailing for the Kenyan pair of Kumari Taki and Charles Simotwo in Heat 2 as they finished ninth and 10th in 3:36.47 and 3:37.66 respectively.
Taki was lucky to sneak through as one of non automatic qualifiers as compatriot Simtowo missed out on the semis.
Heat 2, which also had Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, was won by Australian Stweart Mcsweyn in a Season Best time of 3:34.91 as the Norwegian settled third in 3:35.12.
The semi-finals are set for Monday 5am Kenyan time.