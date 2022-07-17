Kenyan trio seal 1,500m semi-final slots

Kenya's Abel Kipsang, Timothy Cheruiyot and Kumari Taki Sunday sailed through to the 1,500 metres semi-finals at the ongoing World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Cheruiyot finished fourth in Heat 1 in a time of 3:36.41 to become the first Kenyan to qualify from the Heats where the first six in each Heat automatically proceeded to the next round alongside the next fastest six.

"It was a good run. I was boxed a little bit today. I almost fell. I learned from today's run to prepare for the semifinal."

African champion Abel Kipsang, who is also the fastest over the distance this year, finished third in Heat 3 in 3:39.21 to qualify for the semis. Josh Kerr of Great Britain won Heat 3 in 3:38.94.

Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain competes in the Men’s 1500 Meter heats on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

It was however not smooth sailing for the Kenyan pair of Kumari Taki and Charles Simotwo in Heat 2 as they finished ninth and 10th in 3:36.47 and 3:37.66 respectively.

Taki was lucky to sneak through as one of non automatic qualifiers as compatriot Simtowo missed out on the semis.

Kumari Taki of Team Kenya competes in the Men’s 1500 Meter heats on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

Heat 2, which also had Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, was won by Australian Stweart Mcsweyn in a Season Best time of 3:34.91 as the Norwegian settled third in 3:35.12.

Matthew Ramsden of Team Australia, Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain, and Abel Kipsang of Team Kenya compete in the Men’s 1500 Meter heats on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP