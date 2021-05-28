Cheruiyot, Kinyamal, Jeruto post world leads in Doha

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after setting a world lead in the Men's 1500 metres final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was Cheruiyot’s first race since winning the men's 1,500m race during the Kip Keino Classic on October 3, last year in Nairobi
  • Chepng'etich, the world 1,500m silver medallist, dashed to Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying time of 1:58.26, to see off Commonwealth 800m bronze medalist Natoya Goule from Jamaica
  • Wycliffe Kinyamal stunned defending champion Ferguson Rotich to win men’s 800m in a world lead

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot cruised to a world lead in 1,500m while Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich posted second best time in the world this year in 800m as Doha Diamond League went down on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Pipeline offer tips to Githurai Kimbo kids

  2. Juma's magic lifts Sofapaka past KCB in FKFPL thriller

  3. City Stars pile more misery on Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii

  4. Beatrice Chebet arrives on the big stage in style

  5. Ceferin in favour of Champions League 'Final Four'

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.