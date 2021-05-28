Cheruiyot, Kinyamal, Jeruto post world leads in Doha

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot cruised to a world lead in 1,500m while Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich posted second best time in the world this year in 800m as Doha Diamond League went down on Friday.

Cheruiyot coasted to his maiden victory in Doha clocking three minutes and 30.48 seconds, beating Australian Stewart McSweyn to second place in season best 3:31.57 with Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco posting personal best 3:31.95.

It was Cheruiyot’s first race since winning the men's 1,500m race during the Kip Keino Classic on October 3, last year in Nairobi.

However, last year Cheruiyot competed in 800m in Doha where he finished eighth. He had settled second in the 1,500m in Doha in 2019, losing the battle to compatriot Elijah Manang'oi.

“I tell my fans thank you for always supporting me. It was a very good race, anyone could have won. My next focus is Monaco,” said Cheruiyot. Monaco is due July 9.

Chepng'etich, the world 1,500m silver medallist, dashed to Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying time of 1:58.26, to see off Commonwealth 800m bronze medalist Natoya Goule from Jamaica to second place in 1:59.70.

Rababe Arafi from Morocco romped home in season best 1:59.83 for third.

“I am very excited to be here, I did my personal best here in Doha, so it’s really great to be here. I’m training so hard and hoping to do my best, so I’m putting all my mind on it,” said Chepng’etich. “The pandemic wasn’t easy but we always try to be great.”

Kenya’s Norah Jeruto also won women’s 3,000m steeplechase in a world lead with Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal also stunning defending champion Ferguson Rotich to win men’s 800m in a world lead.

Jeruto cruised to a world lead of 9:00.67, beating Ethiopian Mekides Abebe, who set a new Ethiopian national record of 9:02.52.

Kenyan-born Winfred Mutile of Bahrain finished third in personal best 9:02.64 followed by 2015 World 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng in season best 9:07.58.