Cherotich, Wafula to defend Kenya's steeplechase legacy in Cali

World Under-20 3,000metres steeplechase bronze medallist, Faith Cherotich and little-known Emmanuel Wafula of Western will lead the quest to defend Kenya’s legacy in 3,000m steeplechase at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

The duo won their respective races easily during the national trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday to book the tickets for the world junior event scheduled for August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.

South Rift’s Cherotich burst to the lead at the bell, scotching the red tartan track to triumph in nine minutes and 18.25 seconds, beating Diana Chepkemoi from South Rift to second place in 9:19.47.

Wafula was home and dry in 8:32.09, beating Peter Rono from South Rift in 8:33.98.

“I knew I had prepared well hence I was not under pressure. The tactics from my coach Bernard Rono, especially at the barriers, really worked,” said Cherotich, who is focused on nothing short of gold in Cali after taking bronze last year.

Cherotich, a form three student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County, has world champion Beatrice Chepkoech as her role model.

“I just had to pay for my disqualification last year during the trials with a good show here. Qualifying for Cali is such a good thing…I'm elated,” said Wafula, who is a form three student at Chesito High School in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County.