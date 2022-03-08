Cherono, Wangari seal Deaflympics slots

Symon Cherono Kibai Tuesday won the men's 5000m race to qualify for the 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Nyandarua-based Serah Wangari and Grancy Kendagor also sealed their spots for the global event primed for May 1 to 15 after finishing first and second respectively in the women's 5000m on the opening day of the two-day trials taking place at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

In the men's event, which had 17 entrants, Kibai from Uasin Gishu County took command from the third lap to last, winning in 14 minutes and 41.9 seconds.

Related All set for Deaflympics trials at Nyayo Other Sports

"I have been in camp training so I expected to beat my competitors today and go to Brazil," said Kibai, who won gold in men's 10000m and 5000m at the fourth World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, Poland in August last year.

Kibai will be joined in Brazil by Ian Kahinga (15:04.5) and Amos Kiplagat (15:05.9), who finished in second and third place respectively.

Symon Cherono Kibai on his way to victory in the men's 5000m race during the 2021 Summer Deaflympics trials at Nyayo National Stadium on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation

Only the top three qualify for the global event, despite the qualifying time been 16:10.0.

Peter Toroitich (15:11.1), Geofrey Kamia (15:41.1), Michael Leting (15:46.2), Henry Kipsang (15.50.0), Aaron Masai (15:50.9), Robert Kiprotich (15:54.4) and Obed Kipruto (16:08.4) followed next in the respective order.