Cherono, Wangari seal Deaflympics slots

Symon Cherono Kibai

Symon Cherono Kibai celebrates after winning the men's 5000m race during the 2021 Summer Deaflympics trials at Nyayo National Stadium on March 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Peter Toroitich (15:11.1), Geofrey Kamia (15:41.1), Michael Leting (15:46.2), Henry Kipsang (15.50.0), Aaron Masai (15:50.9), Robert Kiprotich (15:54.4) and Obed Kipruto (16:08.4) followed next in the respective order.
  • In the women's event that had seven entrants only, Wangari won in 18:55.4. Nakuru's Kendagor came second in 19:08.1, while Lorine Ngonga was third in 21:52.5. The women's qualifying time is 18:55.45.

Symon Cherono Kibai Tuesday won the men's 5000m race to qualify for the 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

