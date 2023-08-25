Chepyego leads gold hunt in marathon as Wanyonyi, Kipyegon in action

In Budapest

World Half Marathon bronze medallist, Selly Chepyego, has said they are mentally prepared to deal with high temperatures in Budapest as they embark on a mission to reclaim the world title in the women’s marathon from 8am on Saturday.

At the same time, Olympics and world 1,500m champion, Faith Kipyegon lines up in the final of women’s 5,000m race from 9.50pm, as world Under-20 800 metres champion, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, competes in the final of men’s 800m race Saturday from 9.30pm.

The marathon will be run in the morning to spare athletes the searing heat, with temperatures in Budapest forecast to hit 37 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Chepyego reckons the conditions will not be any different for the other competitors.

Other than the sweltering heat, Kenyan athletes will contend with the challenge from Ethiopian duo of reigning world champion Gotytom Gebreslase who won in Oregon last year, and Amane Beriso Shankule.

Kenyan-born Israeli, Lorna Chemtai Salpeter who claimed bronze in Oregon last year, and has a personal best time of 2:17.45 which she registered in victory at the 2020 Tokyo Marathon, will also be in the mix.

“We have been training to run in hot conditions. We have been around and it looks very hot, but we are prepared for anything, be it the weather or our opponents. Again, it will be hot for everybody,” Chepyego, who timed two hours, 21 minutes and six seconds to claim bronze medal at the 2019 Berlin Marathon, said.

The athlete, who finished second in Berlin Marathon early this year in a time of 2:20.03, said they will employ teamwork to overcome challenges that may be presented by the weather or their opponents.

“We will run as a team. We will assist each other in setting the pace, and controlling the race to achieve favourable results even in the hot weather. We know it is not always easy in such conditions, but we are prepared mentally to deal with this,” the 37-year-old, who has a personal best of 2:20.03 from this year’s Berlin Marathon, said.

She finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Marathon in a time of 2:21.42.

She will compete in the women’s marathon alongside 2023 Enschede Marathon winner Shyline Jepkorir who has a season best time of 2:22.45, and Tokyo Marathon champion Rosemary Wanjiku who has a season best time of 2:16.28.

The 28-year-old Wanjiru, who is the fastest Kenyan in the field, finished fourth in women’s marathon race at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha in a race won by her compatriot Ruth Chepng’etich in sweltering heat.

She also finished second in last year’s edition of the Berlin Marathon in 2:18.00.

The 28-year-old reigning world champion Gebreslase leads the Ethiopian brigade of Beriso Shankule, 2023 Tokyo Marathon runners up Tsehay Gemechu, who also finished fourth in women’s 5,000m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha and World Half Marathon Championships bronze medallist Yalemzerf Yehualaw.

Team Kenya head coach Julius Kirwa is confident the team will deliver in Budapest.

“We have done our best as coaches, and what remains is for our girls to compete and win medals. They are in the best frame of mind for the competition,” Kirwa said.

Team Kenya programme for Saturday

8am: Sally Chepyego, Shyline Jepkorir, Rosemary Wanjiku (Women’s marathon)

9.30pm: Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Men’s 800m final)