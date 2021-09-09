Chepng'etich leads triumphant Kenyan cast in Diamond League finale

It was a night that Kenyan athletes lived up to the championship's name to sparkle as they dominated to win five events in Zurich during the 2021 Diamond League finale on Thursday.

Olympic champions Faith Chepng'etich (1,500m) and Emmanuel Korir (800m) led compatriots Olympic 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot, Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen and steeplechaser Norah Jeruto to victories in their respective races.

The winners got to pocket Sh3 million and the Diamond League Trophy.

Chepng'etich once again downed Sifan Hassan, the Olympic 10,000m and 5,000m champion after she held off the Dutchwoman at the home straight, clocking three minutes and 58.33 to triumph.

Hassan, the Olympic 1,500m bronze medallist, finished second in 3:58.55 as American Josette Norris finished third in 34:00.41.

Hassan pocketed Sh1.2m while Norris got Sh700,000 for their podium finish exploits.

The only difference compared to Tokyo is that Chepng'etich stayed ahead of the pack after the pacesetter stepped out to power all the way to victory and reclaim the Series title that she last won in 2017.

“I knew it would be a tactical race today but it was my plan to win,” said Chepng'etich, the World 1,500m silver medallist. “I was controlling the pace in front and it gave me confidence that I could do better in the last lap and it worked.”

Chepng'etich noted that it was her second Diamond League Trophy and her first as a mother.

“My family was watching tonight from home. I started my season well and I finished it well, I won almost all my competitions, especially the Olympic final. I am so grateful,” said Chepng'etich.

Korir ran a tactical race, cruising from behind past Olympic 800m silver Ferguson Rotich to win in 1:44.56 for his second Diamond League trophy.

Just like the Tokyo Olympics, Rotich, the 2016 Diamond League Trophy winner, came in second in 1:44.96 as Clayton Murphy from the United States finished third in1:45.21.

“I really appreciate this Diamond League Trophy and I always have to say big thank you to my coach Paul Ereng, who is taking care of us,” said Korir, adding that it takes a lot of perseverance, determination, training and hard work to take the second Trophy.

Korir noted that he has been to many events but the Olympics were the best performance for him. “It was tough but I liked Tokyo even though when it comes to the Diamond League, of course I like it too,” explained Korir, who now turns his focus to the indoor season as he prepares for the World Championships next year.

Cheruiyot, the World 1,500m champion, claimed swift revenge over Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win in 3:31.37 as the Norwegian came second in 3:31.45. It was a reverse performance from the Tokyo Olympics 1,500m final where Ingebrigtsen stunned the Kenyan.

“I had many challenges in Tokyo but I am now getting better. My hamstring is getting better and I am prepared for next season,” said Cheruiyot, adding that his goal is to defend his World title next year in Oregon, USA. “But I need to work out because I know Jakob Ingebrigtsen is going to continue to get better.”

Kigen put behind his Tokyo Olympics disappointment to also claim revenge against Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali, winning in 8:17.45 against the Moroccan second place time of 8:17.70.

“I felt Soufiane coming strong behind me on the home straight, but I struggled and I fought. Normally I am not so strong in the last 100m, but I made it. Racing is not like football, it is not about revenge. It is all about focusing. This is my second time in Zurich and I want to thank the organisers for having me,” said Kigen, the African Games 3,000m steeplechase champion.

Jeruto stunned Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Hyvin Kiyeng to win women’s 3,000m steeplechase in 9:07.33 for her maiden Diamond League Trophy.

Kiyeng came in second in 9:08.55 with the Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Courtney Frerichs from US settling third in 9:08.74.