Chepng'etich leads triumphant Kenyan cast in Diamond League finale

Faith Chepng'etich

Faith Chepng'etich from Kenya reacts after winning the 1500m women final at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Zurich on September 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Alessandro Garofalo | Diamond League | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepng'etich once again downed Sifan Hassan, the Olympic 10,000m and 5,000m champion after she held off the Dutchwoman at the home straight, clocking three minutes and 58.33 to  triumph
  • Korir ran a tactical race, cruising from behind past Olympic 800m silver Ferguson Rotich to win in 1:44.56 for his second Diamond League trophy
  • Cheruiyot, the World 1,500m champion, claimed swift revenge over Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win in 3:31.37 as the Norwegian came second in 3:31.45

It was a night that Kenyan athletes lived up to the championship's name to sparkle as they dominated to win five events in Zurich during the 2021 Diamond League finale on Thursday.

