Young Chepkoech wants to emulate her steeplechase mentor Kiyeng

Jackline Chepkoech.

Jackline Chepkoech (centre), Faith Cherotich (partly hidden) and Dorothy Mutai compete  in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race during the national trials at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on July 3. Cherotich and Chepkoech will compete in the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiyeng has mentored upcoming athlete Jackline Chepkoech to fill her shoes as she mulls her next move after a glittering 3,000m steeplechase career
  • Chepkoech, together with Faith Cherotich, will represent Kenya in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships
  • She will team up with Cherotich to ensure Kenya retains the title Chespol won in Tampere, Finland in 2018

When steeplechase star Hyvin Kiyeng hinted at scaling up to road races from the track last week, deep down she certainly knew that she has groomed someone capable of taking over from her.

